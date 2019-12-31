Access Houston || Jonathan Martin FOX 26

This segment of Access Houston we welcome FOX 26 news anchor, Jonathan Martin on the program. Jonathan has made a huge impact on the Houston community since he came into the market. We talk about his three initiatives that he launched this past year, “Beyond The Game,” a high school tour for young men of color, Sweat TX, a fitness initiatives, and Rise, a network initiative. We also talk about the TV & Radio business, how he balances work and personal time, and our love for the city of Houston.

