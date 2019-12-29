CLOSE
Second Man Pleads Guilty In Young Greatness Murder Case

Two men have pled guilty to the October 2018 killing of the New Orleans rapper.

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

According to NOLA.com, two teens have pled guilty to the October 2018 robbery and murder of Young Greatness in his native New Orleans.

Earlier this month, 19-year-old Donny Maxwell pled guilty to charges of manslaughter, armed robbery, obstruction of justice, conspiring to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection to Greatness’ killing. In October, 17-year-old Lovance Wix pled guilty to similar charges but did not admit to killing the “Moolah” rapper. He admitted to firing an illegal firearm during the incident.

As of Friday, 30-year-old Donald Reaux has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and all of the same charges Wix and Maxwell have previously pled guilty to. Reaux faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Maxwell and Wix face a possible 99 years for the armed robbery and 40 years on the manslaughter charges though it appears unlikely that both will get max sentences due to their plea deals. Both are currently in jail awaiting sentencing.

Greatness was visiting New Orleans last Fall for a funeral when he was shot and killed outside of a Waffle House. Reaux, Wix and Maxwell were identified as suspects due to Waffle House surveillance footage. Police described the incident as a botched robbery and it remains unclear if they knew the rapper before targeting him.

New Orleans , young greatness

