The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What That Means

Trump became the 3rd President ever to be impeached by the House

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Wednesday night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump on counts of obstructing Congress and abuse of power. Trump is only the third President to ever be impeached, following Bill Clinton in 1998 and Andrew Johnson in 1868.

Alright, time to brush up on your political science history if you don’t know.

With the House vote complete, a vote for impeachment does not immediately remove a President from office. The voted upon articles will go to the Senate and a trial will commence, where a majority vote of 67 votes by the Senate would be needed in order to convict Trump and remove him from office.

What Happens If The Senate Convicts Trump

If the Senate were to convict Trump and remove him from office then the Vice President would assume the duties of the President. If the Vice President is also considered unfit to hold the office of President then the third highest-ranking member in the executive branch, the Speaker of the House of Representatives would assume the title as President.

What Happens If The Senate Does Not Convict Trump

Trump remains in office, vindicated (somewhat) by the process and continues his bid for re-election in 2020.

RELATED: House Launches Formal Impeachment Inquiry Into Trump

RELATED: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment Plans

