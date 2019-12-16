CLOSE
Madd Hatta Morning Show
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From Meek Mill, Blueface Comments & More!

Yung Ro & Milli Bucks

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

What led Yung Ro to get from the Southwest to sign with Meek Mill and Dreamchasers, he lets the Madd Hatta Morning Show know all about it!

With his “Spin Cycle” video well over half a million views on YouTube and more, Ro sits inside the Houston BMW Studios and breaks down how consistency eventually led his music to Meek (0:40), linking with Milli Bucks (1:53), why Dreamchasers was the best fit for him (2:20), those Blueface comments regarding “looking” the part (3:28) and jumping in Blueface sister’s DMs (4:34), Meek’s advice for not beefing (5:30) and what his upcoming project may sound like (8:00) and more!

