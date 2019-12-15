CLOSE
Brad “Scarface” Jordan Falls Short In City Council Bid, Turner Wins Re-Election

The race seemed impossible to some skeptics and yet, Brad “Scarface” Jordan decided to run for Houston City Council. On Election Day in November, Jordan did the unthinkable in a crowded field, he pushed the race to a December runoff. But it wasn’t enough to convince voters to place a Geto Boy in City Hall.

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz defeated Jordan by a 62 to 37 percent margin on Saturday. The race had gained national attention due to the fact that Jordan, who for decades was one of the staples of Houston hip-hop and the genre in general, announced a city council run over the summer.

Elsewhere on Election Night,  Sylvester Turner won re-election against Tony Buzbee on Saturday.

“Let this campaign be a reminder that you can grow up and still live in the ‘hood, and still be the mayor of the fourth largest city in the United States of America,” Turner said at his victory party at the George R. Brown Convention Center. “My dad and mom said to their nine kids, ‘You can compete. You can do well. We may not have what somebody else has. We may not drive what somebody else drives. But Sylvester, you can still compete.’ And tonight in this city, you have reaffirmed the message of my parents.”

Turner captured 56 percent of the vote according to complete, yet unofficial results, six weeks after Buzbee and a strong contingent of candidates attempting to unseat him helped force a runoff. Buzbee earned 44 percent of the vote and declared that he didn’t “lose” the race but rather he was “out of time”.

