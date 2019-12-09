CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child

Congratulations are in order for the Virginia rapper and his family.

Dior Celebrates Pusha T Daytona Rap Album Of The Year Hosted By Steven Victor

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Pusha T is keeping no major secrets when it comes to his married life. The G.O.O.D. Music VP and rapper is expecting a child with his wife, Virginia Williams.

The couple is reportedly having a baby girl. Per 2019 rapper protocol, Push A Ton shared the new via social media.

“Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song 👶🏿…” – Self (unreleased),” was the caption Push added to the caption of a caricature of the couple created by Virginia Beach artist Sam Clayman. The post includes audio of said unrelease song, and it’s fire, by the way.

As for “Baby T,” he or she is due in Spring 2020

Will Drake send a congratulatory gift, though? Ya never know.

Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Pusha T

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park x adidas Collection…
 4 hours ago
12.09.19
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
Peep The First Trailer to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ [Video]
 7 hours ago
12.09.19
2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are In And The…
 7 hours ago
12.09.19
JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Kanye West Top 2019 ‘Forbes’…
 7 hours ago
12.09.19
Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child
 8 hours ago
12.09.19
Santa Claus for Christmas and New Year Greeting Vector Design.
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 9 hours ago
12.09.19
Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You…
 11 hours ago
12.09.19
Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Live Video For…
 13 hours ago
12.09.19
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 14 hours ago
12.09.19
The Lion King Premiere
Beyoncé Does REVEALING AMA For 'Elle'
 14 hours ago
12.09.19
CCXP19 Sao Paulo
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 1 day ago
12.08.19
19 items
The Hip-Hop World Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Death
 1 day ago
12.09.19
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge”…
 1 day ago
12.08.19
Cardi B Takes In Nigeria, Throws Bands At…
 2 days ago
12.08.19
Juice Wrld
Juice WRLD (1998 - 2019)
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close