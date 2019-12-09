CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Watch Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” Video Featuring Southern University’s Human Jukebox [VIDEO]

Shot during homecoming weekend in Baton Rouge

Back in 2016, Lizzo dropped a colorful, pink video for “Good As Hell,” a song about being for yourself when it seems like nobody is for you. Now, eight Grammy nominations and one rather interesting night in Los Angeles later, the second video for “Good As Hell” is here, following the lives of members of Southern University’s famed Human Jukebox as well as Lizzo playing drum major leading the party.

Directed by Alan Ferguson and shot on location in Baton Rouge during homecoming weekend, the video also features Southern’s Dancin Dolls, fans and more.

RELATED: See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy Awards

RELATED: Lizzo Sued By Postmates Driver Who She Claimed Stole Her Food

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 7 mins ago
12.09.19
Peep The First Trailer to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ [Video]
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Kanye West Top 2019 ‘Forbes’…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
Santa Claus for Christmas and New Year Greeting Vector Design.
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 3 hours ago
12.09.19
Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You…
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Live Video For…
 7 hours ago
12.09.19
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 8 hours ago
12.09.19
The Lion King Premiere
Beyoncé Does REVEALING AMA For 'Elle'
 8 hours ago
12.09.19
CCXP19 Sao Paulo
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 23 hours ago
12.08.19
19 items
The Hip-Hop World Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Death
 1 day ago
12.09.19
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge”…
 1 day ago
12.08.19
Cardi B Takes In Nigeria, Throws Bands At…
 1 day ago
12.08.19
Juice Wrld
Juice WRLD (1998 - 2019)
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s…
 2 days ago
12.07.19
Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
20 items
Ladies Are Here For Tom Hanks And His…
 3 days ago
12.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close