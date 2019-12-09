Watch Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” Video Featuring Southern University’s Human Jukebox [VIDEO]

Back in 2016, Lizzo dropped a colorful, pink video for “Good As Hell,” a song about being for yourself when it seems like nobody is for you. Now, eight Grammy nominations and one rather interesting night in Los Angeles later, the second video for “Good As Hell” is here, following the lives of members of Southern University’s famed Human Jukebox as well as Lizzo playing drum major leading the party.

Directed by Alan Ferguson and shot on location in Baton Rouge during homecoming weekend, the video also features Southern’s Dancin Dolls, fans and more.

