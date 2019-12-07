Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s Special Night [#UrbanOneHonors Exclusive]

12.07.19
Mona Scott-Young has had a front-row seat for the career of Missy Elliott. Scott-Young has been Elliott’s manager for 20-plus years and helped guide Missy through one of the successful careers in Hip-Hop history. With her connections to Elliott and her “shero,” famed record executive Sylvia Rhone, it is only right for Scott-Young to come to Urban One Honors to share in the celebration of musical legends.

[caption id="attachment_3874362" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ty McDermott / Radio One Digital[/caption] Black Excellence was on full display at the taping of Urban One Honors! This year's event, hosted by Urban One's founder Cathy Hughes and actor/comedian Chris Tucker featured honorees, presenters, and performers from some of Hollywood's elite. Missy Elliott took home the Music Innovation award for her legendary Career. Chance The Rapper's philanthropic efforts were put on display while being honored with the Social Change award. You will also see some amazing performances from Wale, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Brandy and some surprises you will have to see to believe. The Show, celebrating 40 years or Radio One will air on TV One January 20th, 2020. However, get a sneak peek of the major moments backstage at the MIVC VIP Lounge below! [caption id="attachment_3874514" align="aligncenter" width="970"] Source: TV One / Radio One Digital[/caption]

Mona gives us her thoughts on Missy and Sylvia’s big day, celebrating black excellence and more at the Urban One Honors VIP Lounge. Tune into Urban One Honors Monday, January 20th, 2020 on TV One.

