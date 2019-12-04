CLOSE
George Zimmerman Sues Family Of Trayvon Martin, Book Publisher And Prosecutors For $100 Million

Closing Arguments Held In Zimmerman Trial

Source: Pool / Getty

Seven years after George Zimmerman fatally shot unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, Zimmerman is now suing Martin’s family, prosecutors and others involved in the case.

In his suit, Zimmerman claims that the case rested on false evidence.

The suit, according to the Miami Herald, claims information in a documentary about the case accuses the Martin family of engineering false testimony. Zimmerman is seeking $100 million in civil damages, alleges defamation, abuse of civil process as well as conspiracy. Listed as the main defendant in the case is Sybrina Fulton, Martin’s mother who became a national figure in the wake of her son’s death as subsequently became a Mother of the Movement.

The lawsuit presses the Zimmerman version of events along with allegations of efforts by the Martin family that produced a false narrative through “dishonest” accounts from witnesses. The suit also names prosecutors in the Zimmerman case, alleging false prosecution as well as famed book publisher Harper Collins over the October release of a book titled, “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People” written by Benjamin Crump, who is also named in the suit. It states all defendants “have worked in concert to deprive Zimmerman of his constitutional and other legal rights.”

George Zimmerman

