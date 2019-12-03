Solange Delivers Epic ‘When I Get Home’ Medley On ‘Fallon’ [VIDEO]

Solange is preparing to release the director’s cut of her When I Get Home short film and with that comes a full mini-concert performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Backed by her band and more, Solange runs through songs such as “Taking on the Light,” “Things I Imagined,” “Down with the Clique,” “Binz” and “Almeda” with most of the imagery mirroring that of the film from the dancers to the large figure draped in glittering streamers. Watch the full performance below.

