Looks like McDonald’s is trying to get in on this never ending chicken war! They just announced the addition of 2 new chicken sandwiches, currently being tested in Houston and Knoxville only!

So what’s the difference because the McChicken and their new chicken sandwich? The new “Crispy Sandwich” has dill pickles and is served on a potato roll. The deluxe version adds tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. Hmmm sounds pretty similar ton the Chick-fil-A and Popeyes sandwiches doesn’t it?

McDonald’s will see how the sandwiches do here before launching them nationally.

via ABC13

McDonald’s Introduces Two New Chicken Sandwiches In Houston was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: