Access Houston || Families Empowered | CEO Market Place

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome Ayla Dehghanpoor from Families Empowered, which is a nonprofit organization that helps undeserved families find the best school for their children regardless of which neighborhood in with they live. We also welcome Veronica Parrish and her son, Monroe, who talks about their school experience with Families Empowered. The school lottery system is currently open and the good people over at Families Empowered lets parents know that they have a choice with it comes to which school their child can attend.

Our next conversation is with Charmane Dyson and Willy Howard, from the Christian Entrepreneur Organization, to talk about its annual Entrepreneur Weekend happening December 13th – 15th at Kingdom Builders Center. The purpose of this expo is to provide scholarships for students, showcase and bring awareness about local businesses, and provide services and products for holiday shoppers.

Thank you for listening!

