Young Deji Talks Signing To Taylor Gang, ‘The Woah’ Dance & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Young Deji has taken The Woah from Alief to all over the world! Newly signed to Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang roster, Deji sits in with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios and breaks down the business side of “The Woah” dance (1:00), the origins of the dance (1:48), meeting Wiz Khalifa (2:35), signing to Taylor Gang (4:40), working with Tobe Nwigwe (8:49), his clothing line (13:00), teaches Hatta and Jas The Woah (17:10) and more!

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews!

RELATED: Young Deji & Wiz Khalifa Turn Up For “Snapchat” [WATCH]

RELATED: Tobe Nwigwe And Young Deji Put On For Alief With “Might Get Slid” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: TisaKorean & Young Deji Explain Creating “Dip,” “The Woah Dance,” & Reacting To Travis Scott On SNL [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 97.9 The Box: