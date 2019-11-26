CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Madd Hatta Morning Show
HomeMadd Hatta Morning Show

Young Deji Talks Signing To Taylor Gang, ‘The Woah’ Dance & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Young Deji

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Young Deji has taken The Woah from Alief to all over the world! Newly signed to Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang roster, Deji sits in with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios and breaks down the business side of “The Woah” dance (1:00), the origins of the dance (1:48), meeting Wiz Khalifa (2:35), signing to Taylor Gang (4:40), working with Tobe Nwigwe (8:49), his clothing line (13:00), teaches Hatta and Jas The Woah (17:10) and more!

young deji

