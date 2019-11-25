CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

T.I. Claims He Was Joking About ‘Hymen’ Comment On ‘Red Table Talk'[VIDEO]

Tip was quite gregarious with his explanations.

T.I. on Red Table Talk

Source: Michael Becker / facebook

T.I. kicked over and stomped on a hornet’s nest when he boasted about taking his daughter to the gynecologist to essentially conduct a hymen check on her virginity. While the slander has been extensive, the Atlanta rapper has been silent ever since, until now.

Tip and his wife Tiny hit up Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch to share their side of the struggle. To his credit, T.I. sat back and chose to be schooled by Jada Pinkett Smith and Gammy.

No one had an issue with his involvement in his daughter’s life. But the issue of control did spark debate. “In order to guide and direct you must have certain control of everything,” said Tip. Also, Tiny seemed to be awfully quiet, just saying.

Part Two doesn’t air until Wednesday, November 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET., but you can watch Part 1 below. Let us know what you think of T.I.’s defense in the comments.

T.I. Claims He Was Joking About ‘Hymen’ Comment On ‘Red Table Talk'[VIDEO]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

jada pinkett smith , red table talk , t.i.

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
T.I. Claims He Was Joking About ‘Hymen’ Comment…
 3 hours ago
11.25.19
French Montana Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Cardiac…
 8 hours ago
11.25.19
Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists…
 1 day ago
11.24.19
Money In The Bank: Floyd Mayweather Un-Retires, Wants…
 1 day ago
11.24.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 2 days ago
11.23.19
12 itemsBET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Pre Show
Wait A Minute: Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Al Pacino Leads A Team of Nazi Killers…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Tops…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Rapsody Reacts To Grammy Snub: “The Good Fight…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Report: Chris Brown, Ex Ammika Harris Welcome Baby…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Megan Thee Stallion Glows In I-D Magazine Photoshoot…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
15 items
The Best “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” Memes…
 4 days ago
11.22.19
When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Robyn Crawford Believes Whitney Houston Is Still With…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close