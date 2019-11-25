Access Houston || Meals on Wheels | FEMA

This segment of Access Houston we welcome, from Interfaith Ministries, the assistant director of events, Brandi Ledet, and the director of communications, Sucre Woodley. The ladies are here to tell and remind us of Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels, where we’re asking for the community to be volunteer drivers on Thanksgiving morning to deliver meals and a friendly visit to homebound seniors.

Our next conversation is with Lenisha Smith, media relations specialist for FEMA, and Louise Porter, public information officer for U.S. Small Business Administration. Lenisha informs us of the disaster assistance that is available for those who have been effected by Tropical storm Imelda. Louise, from the Small Business Administration, will speak on the low-interest disaster loans they offer.

Thank you for listening!