In-N-Out Burger Opens In Stafford & Katy

In-N-Out Fastfood-Restaurant in Las Vegas

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Today’s a very special day if you’re invested in the Burger Wars of Texas.

In-N-Out Burger finally opens up today in Katy and in Stafford after months of anticipation and curiosity from food lovers and more.

The Stafford location is at 12611 S. Kirkwood Road.  In Katy, you can get your In-n-Out at 1010 Katy-Fort Bend Road. Of course, many Houstonians swear by Whataburger so we’re right back where we started — do you prefer In-N-Out or Whataburger?

