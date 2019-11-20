CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Ammonia Leak At Houston Food Bank Spoils More Than 1.8 Million Pounds Of Food

HOUSTON FOOD BANK

Source: Houston Food Bank

The Houston Food Bank, one of the more beloved entities in Houston, especially during the holidays suffered a major setback last week when an ammonia leak lead to the spoiling of 1.8 million pounds of food.

A spokesperson for the food bank said that a fan broke last week in an area where food is stored and cut through a line that contained ammonia. The line is used to keep food cold but the leak wound up spoiling 62 tractor trailer-sized loads of fruits, vegetables, rice, and beans. Dairy products and meats were safe in separate freezers and refrigerators but volunteers are needed to sort and process food.

“Volunteerism and funds,” Nicole Landers, Director of Communications for the Food Bank said. “Our community can do that in a variety of ways. One dollar equals three meals. So (with) a fund donation, we can take that money and multiply it by three.”

Repairs began on Tuesday and should be completed by Friday as all-new perishables are being stored in refrigerator trucks in the food bank’s parking lot. They are the food bank’s emergency storage.

For more information and for ways you can assist, visit the Houston Food Bank’s official website.

Ammonia Leak At Houston Food Bank Spoils More Than 1.8 Million Pounds Of Food  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Houston food bank

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jussie Smollet Is Suing The City Of Chicago
 2 hours ago
11.20.19
US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-TROPHY
Here Are The 2020 Grammy Award Nominees
 7 hours ago
11.20.19
Ja Rule Cleared Of Any Wrongdoing In Fyre…
 7 hours ago
11.20.19
Studio Exec Suggested Juila Roberts Play Harriet Tubman
 9 hours ago
11.20.19
Donnie Houston & GT Mayne
GT Mayne Recalls Opening Up For Biggie In…
 22 hours ago
11.19.19
Post Malone Is Bringing His Runaway Tour Back…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Chicago Rapper Lil Reese Posts Post-Surgery Image After…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Songwriter Award At Soul…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
Towanda Braxton To Face Questions Over Of Alleged…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Deleted Her Social Media…
 1 day ago
11.19.19
14 items
All The Dapper Black Kings At The Shawn…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
9 items
Kanye West Announces ‘Jesus Is King Part II’…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Omarion Confirms He Is Unbothered When It Comes…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Netflix Responds To Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit
 2 days ago
11.18.19
16 items
Draya Michele Has The Internet Ready To Risk…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
15 items
15 Flicks of Jhene Aiko’s Hot Older Sister…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close