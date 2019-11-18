Netflix Responds To Mo’Nique Discrimination Lawsuit

It’s been a minute since Mo’Nique opened herself up to all kinds of criticism when she tried to get people to boycott Netflix for not ponying up enough paper to get her to do a stand-up special. Now that she’s officially taken legal action against the entertainment streaming company alleging gender discrimination, things are about to get real and Netflix seems ready to tackle the suit.

According to Page Six, Netflix released a statement addressing Mo’Nique’s allegation while seeming to say they have no plans on settling the case outside the courtroom.

“We care deeply about inclusion, equity and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously,” said a Netflix spokesperson in a statement. “We believe our opening offer to Mo’Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the situation, Netflix originally offered the OG comedian a $500,000 check to do a stand-up special. Mo’Nique was insulted at the offer as she pointed out that they’ve paid other comedians like Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer millions of dollars for their specials. Dave Chappelle we understand but Amy Schumer? No shots, just saying.

“When the talent was not a Black woman, Netflix offered to pay, and did pay, astronomically more than it pays to Black women like it offered to Mo’Nique,” the lawsuit reads (via NBC News). “Netflix reportedly offered or paid Rock, Chapelle, [Ellen] Degeneres, and [Ricky] Gervais forty (40) times more per show than it offered Mo’Nique, and it offered Schumer twenty-six (26) times more per show than Mo’Nique. In short, Netflix’s offer to Mo’Nique perpetuates the drastic wage gap forced upon Black women in America’s workforce.”

Amy Schumer’s purse alone might actually help Mo’Niques argument here. Again, no shots, just saying.

