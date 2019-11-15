CLOSE
Kanye West Visits Houston Inmates Ahead Of Sunday Service At Lakewood

It’s official, Kanye West is in Houston and his first stop? Jail.

No, Kanye didn’t do anything wrong the moment he got off the plane but he made a visit to the Harris County Jail on Friday to speak to a few inmates.

As you may already know, Ye is set to speak with Joel Osteen at Lakewood Church on Sunday morning during the 11 AM service before having his Sunday Service gospel performance at 7 PM.

Tickets for Kanye’s Sunday Service at Lakewood went on sale Friday to Lakewood members and will be on sale to the general public on Saturday at 10 AM. Glad to know Ye is taking the time out of his day to talk to some of the less fortunate in Houston.

