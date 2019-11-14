Here’s How You Can Get Tickets To Kanye West’s Sunday Service At Lakewood

If you want to get your musical worship on with Yeezy, you’ll need your receipt. Kanye West is holding his Sunday Service at Joel Osteen’s megachurch, and it will require tickets.

According to TMZ, Osteen’s Lakewood Church has contacted Ticketmaster and that on Friday (Nov 15), 45,000 tickets will be offered up on a first come first serve basis.

The show will go down Sunday (Nov. 17), but only for the evening service where Yeezy and his choir will be performing. However, there is the 11am service where Ye is scheduled to walk up to the pulpit and have a 20 – 30 minute conversation with Osteen. It sounds like a set up for an infomercial, but we shall see. Word is the Yeezy and Osteen will be discussing the former’s path to embracing God.

The 11 AM service is not ticketed, so the first 45,000 people to roll up will attend. But no worries, Osteen’s church reportedly has an overflow room.

