CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Kanye West Will Bring Sunday Service To Houston

Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016

Source: Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Kanye Claus is coming to town! No seriously, Kanye West is bringing his “Sunday Service” including his traveling choir to Houston.

According to TMZ, Kanye is set to show up at Joel Osteen’s 11am service at Lakewood Church this Sunday.

Kanye will allegedly not perform at the early service but he will perform in the evening.

During the early service, they say Ye will walk up to the pulpit and have a conversation with Joel Osteen for about 20-30 minutes.

Will you be going to see Yeezus at Sunday Service?

 
Church , Joel Osteen , kanye west , Lakewood , Lakewood Church , sunday service

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Summer Walker Replies To Fan’s Meet & Greet…
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
Irv Gotti Says He Pulled Gun Out On…
 2 hours ago
11.12.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Kanye West Will Bring Sunday Service To Houston
 4 hours ago
11.12.19
YK Osiris Denies He Choked Out & Bit…
 4 hours ago
11.12.19
12 items
West Coast Rapper Bad Azz Passes Away At…
 15 hours ago
11.12.19
Stephen A. Smith Now ESPN’s Highest Paid Sportscaster
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
Cardi B, Nicki Minaj React To Instagram’s Test…
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
Chamillionaire, E-40 & Daymond John Launch $100K Competition…
 23 hours ago
11.11.19
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
10 items
Drake Booed Off The Stage At Camp Flog…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
Pilar Sanders Happy But Denies Engagement To Houston…
 2 days ago
11.10.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
Astroworld Fest: Where To Park, What You Can…
 3 days ago
11.09.19
10 items
Creative Class: iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In…
 4 days ago
11.10.19
Racist Catches The Fade At Popeyes – And…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
See The 2019 Astroworld Fest Lineup
 4 days ago
11.08.19
“Christian Genius Billionaire” Kanye West Hints At 2024…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close