Music
Megan Thee Stallion & VickeeLo Drop “Ride Or Die” Video [WATCH]

We called it last month that Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo‘s “Ride Or Die” was going to be a twerk anthem for all the ladies in the club this fall. Fresh from the Queen & Slim soundtrack, Meg and Vickee’s official video for the song does not disappoint whatsoever as it is full-on New Orleans and full-on women having fun in their power!

Peep the official video below. Queen & Slim arrives in theaters later this month.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Makes “The Next 100” List By ‘TIME’ Magazine

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Secures Another Bag, Lands Fashion Campaign With Coach

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Debut Album Is Coming In 2020

