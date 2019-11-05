Megan Thee Stallion Secures Another Bag, Lands Fashion Campaign With Coach

CLOSE
She is not the only big name involved either, Yara Shahidi, Spike and Tonya Lee, Camila Morrone, Miles Heizer, Kate Moss, and more.

In more Megan Thee Stallion news, the champion of Hot Girls everywhere continues to secure the bag. Coach revealed that the Houston rapper is one of the many faces of its latest ad campaign.

The 24-year-old “Big Ole Freak” rapper stars in Coach’s new “Wonder For All” campaign. She is not the only big name involved either, Yara Shahidi, Spike and Tonya Lee, Camila Morrone, Miles Heizer, Kate Moss, and more are also featured. In her ad, Megan sits atop a carousel horse (how fitting), while rocking a black patent leather trench coat, over-the-knee boots, with her extra-long braid in one hand a Coach’s gold rivet-studded “Tabby” bag in the other.

The bag is priced at $395 if you were wondering.

The fashion campaign marks a first for Megan and joins the list of growing accomplishments the rapper has accomplished in a short period. She has already won an MTV VMA, successfully trademarked “Hot Girl Summer,” signed a management deal with Roc Nation, co-headlined a tour with Future and Meek Mill, earned a platinum plaque for “Cash Sh*t.” Plus, she just revealed she is currently working on a script for a horror movie and dropped her own YouTube series “HOTTIEWEEN,” which she starred in. All the while still being in college working on that degree.

Oh, do we stan a Queen. Is there anything Megan can’t do? The answer to that is clearly no, congrats Megan, keep on winning.

