Megan Thee Stallion Makes “The Next 100” List By ‘TIME’ Magazine

One of the world’s most iconic periodicals has released their yearly list and put heavy respect on our culture. TIME has announced their “100 Next” and it spotlights some of our newest stars.

As spotted on High Snobiety TIME has released their annual list identifying the top 100 up and coming influential people in the country. The 2019 collective includes several familiar names including Megan Thee Stallion, basketball player Zion Williamson, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Keke Palmer, Desus and Mero, and Coco Gauff.

Just like in previous editions guest contributors are enlisted to write the profiles on the selected candidates. Shaquille O’Neal discusses why Zion Williamson is the biggest addition to the NBA since LeBron James and Billy Ray Cyrus details why Lil Nas X is important to American culture.

In her profile of Meg, Cady Lang wrote, “She has yet to release a full-length album, but Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete) is already being hailed as the future of hip-hop. Known for her dexterous flow and lyrical mastery, Megan exudes a self-assured confidence that dares others to match it. Case in point: “hot girl summer,” a self-love missive she coined that became ubiquitous earlier this year, birthing memes and eventually a single of the same title with Nicki Minaj.”

The magazine details how they curated the issue. “With this issue, we launch the TIME 100 Next, a new list—part of an ongoing expansion of our flagship TIME 100 franchise—that spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more” wrote Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal. “Although this focus lends itself to a younger group, we intentionally had no age cap—a recognition that ascents can begin at any age.”

You can view the 2019 “100 Next” list here.

