CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Makes “The Next 100” List By ‘TIME’ Magazine

The honors celebrates individuals in fashion, music, politics and more.

Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

One of the world’s most iconic periodicals has released their yearly list and put heavy respect on our culture. TIME has announced their “100 Next” and it spotlights some of our newest stars.

As spotted on High Snobiety TIME has released their annual list identifying the top 100 up and coming influential people in the country. The 2019 collective includes several familiar names including Megan Thee Stallion, basketball player Zion Williamson, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Keke Palmer, Desus and Mero, and Coco Gauff.

Just like in previous editions guest contributors are enlisted to write the profiles on the selected candidates. Shaquille O’Neal discusses why Zion Williamson is the biggest addition to the NBA since LeBron James and Billy Ray Cyrus details why Lil Nas X is important to American culture.

In her profile of Meg, Cady Lang wrote, “She has yet to release a full-length album, but Megan Thee Stallion (born Megan Pete) is already being hailed as the future of hip-hop. Known for her dexterous flow and lyrical mastery, Megan exudes a self-assured confidence that dares others to match it. Case in point: “hot girl summer,” a self-love missive she coined that became ubiquitous earlier this year, birthing memes and eventually a single of the same title with Nicki Minaj.”

The magazine details how they curated the issue. “With this issue, we launch the TIME 100 Next, a new list—part of an ongoing expansion of our flagship TIME 100 franchise—that spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more” wrote Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal. “Although this focus lends itself to a younger group, we intentionally had no age cap—a recognition that ascents can begin at any age.”

You can view the 2019 “100 Next” list here.

 

Megan Thee Stallion Makes “The Next 100” List By ‘TIME’ Magazine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Trina Clears Up Walmart Incident: “I Didn’t Bump…
 52 mins ago
11.14.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019
Megan Thee Stallion Makes “The Next 100” List…
 3 hours ago
11.14.19
Wizard World's Philadelphia Comic Con 2011 - Day 2
Vivica A. Fox Isn’t Here For The ‘Set…
 4 hours ago
11.14.19
Alicia Keys To Host 2020 Grammy Awards
 5 hours ago
11.14.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 5 hours ago
11.14.19
Michigan Green Lights Recreational Weed Sales Earlier Than…
 6 hours ago
11.14.19
50 Cent Is Still Trolling Naturi Naughton For…
 9 hours ago
11.14.19
Allen Iverson Pays Off $600K In Back Taxes,…
 9 hours ago
11.14.19
This ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment Will Make You Shed Tears!…
 23 hours ago
11.13.19
Robyn Crawford Reveals She And Whitney Houston Planned…
 24 hours ago
11.13.19
Warrant Issued For Man Who Stabbed To Death…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Urban One Honors Celebrates 40 Years Of Radio…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert
Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Lauryn Hill Sued Cousin Over Unpaid Loan
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close