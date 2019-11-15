CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Spike Lee To Direct Hip Hop Take On ‘Romeo & Juliet’

He builds on the story of a graphic novel.

2016 Triumph Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Spike Lee will be adapting a DC Comics/Vertigo graphic novel called Prince of Cats into a movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comic, which was written and illustrated by Ron Wimberly, is described as an “80s-set hip-hop take on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, with the tragic star-crossed love story seen through the eyes of Tybalt, Juliet’s angry and duel-loving cousin.”

The description continues:

“The film centers on Tybalt and his Capulet brothers, who navigate Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn, where underground sword dueling — including katanas — with the rival Montagues blossoms into a vibrant world. That world includes hip-hop essentials such as DJing, emceeing, breakdancing and graffiti.”

Lee will rewrite the script and partner with Wimberly and Selwyn Seyfu Hinds for the story.

Hinds wrote the initial screenplay for the adaptation of the graphic novel. His knowledge of the hip hop world stems from his tenure as the editor-in-chief of The Source magazine. Hinds also doubles as a comic writer, having penned an episode of Jordan Peele‘s update of The Twilight Zone.

Lakeith Stanfield was original slated to star in the Prince of Cats movie, however he’s no longer attached.

Meanwhile, Lee is still building off the success of his movie BlacKkKlansman, which garnered him Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Director. He won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film. Currently, Lee is in postproduction on Da 5 Bloods, a thriller which includes Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser and Jonathan Majors in its ensemble.

Spike Lee To Direct Hip Hop Take On ‘Romeo & Juliet’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Spike Lee

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Trina Clears Up Walmart Incident: “I Didn’t Bump…
 17 hours ago
11.14.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019
Megan Thee Stallion Makes “The Next 100” List…
 19 hours ago
11.15.19
Wizard World's Philadelphia Comic Con 2011 - Day 2
Vivica A. Fox Isn’t Here For The ‘Set…
 20 hours ago
11.14.19
Alicia Keys To Host 2020 Grammy Awards
 20 hours ago
11.14.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 21 hours ago
11.14.19
Michigan Green Lights Recreational Weed Sales Earlier Than…
 22 hours ago
11.14.19
50 Cent Is Still Trolling Naturi Naughton For…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
Allen Iverson Pays Off $600K In Back Taxes,…
 1 day ago
11.14.19
This ‘Jeopardy!’ Moment Will Make You Shed Tears!…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Robyn Crawford Reveals She And Whitney Houston Planned…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Warrant Issued For Man Who Stabbed To Death…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
20 items
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color…
 2 days ago
11.14.19
Urban One Honors Celebrates 40 Years Of Radio…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert
Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Lauryn Hill Sued Cousin Over Unpaid Loan
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl…
 2 days ago
11.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close