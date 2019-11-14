CLOSE
Several Injured In California High School Shooting, Suspect In Custody

Computer On Table At Classroom

Source: Juthamat Yamuangmorn / EyeEm / Getty

A suspect is in custody following a school shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. Los Angeles County Sheriffs announced the shooting on their official twitter account along with the description of the suspect as an Asian male dressed in black clothing.

At least six people have been taken to area hospitals. One person, a female involved in the shooting, has died at nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Two male patients are in critical condition and one male patient remains in good condition at the hospital.

 

All schools in their area are on lockdown.

SOURCE | KUSI

Several Injured In California High School Shooting, Suspect In Custody  was originally published on woldcnews.com

California , saugus high school

