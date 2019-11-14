Early Voting Information For Upcoming Harris County Runoff Elections

Harris County is set to have its runoff elections on Saturday, December 14.

These elections will be for Mayor as well as select City Council and at-large seats within the county.

Early voting for these elections begin on November 27 and will continue until December 10. Much like the general election in November, you will be able to find out where you can vote and the polling location closest to you by texting VOTE to 1-833-YES-0700 or visit HarrisVotes.com.

If you need to know what identification you need in order to vote, see the graphic above.

