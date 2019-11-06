Election Results 2019: Turner, Buzbee Headed For Run-Off, Brad Jordan Forces Run-Off For District D

It took some time but the early results from the 2019 Elections here in Houston and throughout the area are in.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and millionaire trial lawyer turned candidate Tony Buzbee are headed for a runoff election on December 14. Turner received 47% of the vote compared to 28% for Buzbee, but Turner failed to secure the majority that would prevent a runoff.

Turner released a statement Wednesday morning after the runoff announcement:

“To those who voted for me, thank you. To those who did not, I will work hard to earn your votes.

“The good news about this runoff is that Houstonians have a very simple and very clear choice for mayor: An experienced leader who has been delivering for Houston for more than 30 years? Or a Donald Trump imitator who has no experience, no ideas and will say anything, do anything or spend anything to get elected?

“I trust Houstonians to make the right decision for our city.”

Buzbee said he would win in a runoff against Turner.

Elsewhere, voters approved a proposition that would grant a temporary property tax exemption for disaster areas overwhelmingly 86% to 14% and also voted against a state income tax on residents 77% to 23%, increased distribution for the state school fund 73% to 27% as well as a creation of flood infrastructure fund 76% to 24%.

Meanwhile, the hotly contested races in both District B and District D are headed to run-off elections. Tarsha Jackson brought in the most votes in District B, the area covering the majority of Fifth Ward with 21% of the vote, followed by Cynthia Bailey at 14% and Renee Jefferson Smith at 13%.

In District D, the race for mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins‘ vacated seat will go to a runoff after Carolyn Evans-Shabazz earned 17% of the vote and Brad “Scarface” Jordan came in second with 15% of the vote. Dr. Carla Brailey finished in third with 12% and Rashad Cave earned 11% of the vote.

I briefly talked to Brad "Scarface" Jordan (@BrotherMob) about his campaign for Houston city council – which forced a runoff last night. "This is unbelievable bro. Im just as shocked as you are," he said before telling me he was eating lunch and would call back. I love my job. — Robert Downen (@RobDownenChron) November 6, 2019

