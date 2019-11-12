CLOSE
Irv Gotti Says He Pulled Gun Out On Daughter's Boyfriend

At least he didn't check her hymen on the regular...

Irv Gotti attends the Growing Up Hip Hop, New York and...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

While T.I. continues to get dragged for his controversial parenting practice when it comes to his 18-year-old daughter, Irv Gotti sort of came to his defense during an interview with TMZ in which he revealed he too is guilty of going overboard when it came to vetting his daughter’s love life (not as bad as Tip, though).

Opening up to TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere about how he keeps it 1000 with his kids when it comes to the birds and the bees, Irv Gotti said he bluntly told his daughter that “Sex feels good” but added “just make sure it’s respectful.” On the other hand, Gotti went mob style when it came time to have a sitdown with her boyfriend and revealed he might’ve OD’d a bit when they had their man-to-man talk about daddy’s little girl.

“It was funny because I pulled a gun out on him… But I was only joking!” Gotti said while cracking up. “But I have a great relationship with her boyfriend. She’s been with her boyfriend for like 8 years. I really like the guy.”

Well, you can’t be surprised if the dude is scared to even take a break from the relationship if he knows Daddy Warbucks Gotti got the toast in the stash.

While we doubt Irv will ignite the same outrage that T.I. did when he revealed he takes his daughter to the gynecologist to make sure she’s still a virgin, we’re kinda sure 50 Cent will eventually throw in his two cents on the matter.

Peep the interview below and let us know if you think Irv overdid it.

Irv Gotti Says He Pulled Gun Out On Daughter’s Boyfriend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

