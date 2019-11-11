Access Houston || Rashard Lewis Academy

CLOSE
This segment of Access Houston we talk to former NBA player and Houston’s own, Rashard Lewis, along the staff of the Rashard Lewis Academy – Ken Gamble, and the twins, Edward & Emanuel White. RLA is youth sports organization that has been around since 2009. We talk about Rashard’s basketball journey, the next life after sports, coming together to build the academy, the documentary he has coming out, the BIG 3, and the second session of the 3 on 3 youth league at The Louetta Automotive Sports Complex in Cypress, TX.

