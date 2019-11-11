CLOSE
Access Houston || Black Heritage Fest | Houston Mouves

Access Houston 11.10.19

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back Nicky Ferguson, the project manager for the Black Heritage Festival, and Ruama Camp. The ladies are here to talk about the 5th Anniversary of the Houston Black Heritage Music & Art Fest happening November 16th at Midtown Park. There will be a Youth Zone with DJ Layla, hosted by Fiya, and the Black Empowerment Series, happening Thursday and Friday at the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

Our next conversation is with the founder of Houston Mouves, Dewan Clayborn, who is having the Suit + Sneaker Scholarship Ball Friday, November 22nd at the India House Houston. Two high school seniors, with at least a 3.0 GPA could win a $1000 scholarship by writing an essay on ‘What is your why?’ He’s calling on all community leaders and influencers to step up and help these students so they can have a wonderful first year of college.

Thank you for listening!

