Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist

"Elevation" Out Now!

Voices
| 11.08.19
Dismiss

Singer Tank has been in the news for numerous amount of things lately but let us not forget how much of a wonderful singer this man is. The DMV native just released his 9th solo studio album “Elevation” and I think you can mark this down as being one of the best R&B albums of 2019.

The album features two sexy jawns worth diving into. The album’s single “When We.”

And an album cut, released as an “instant gratification hit “This” featuring Power’s Omari Hardwick and Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman.

So how did the latter come about? Tank gives us the details on how he connected with Stockman and Hardwick to create such a sexy song. Also, Tank talks about his growth in his 20 plus years in the business and what tranks from his album would make his #NoPullout Playlist for the grown folks!

Check Out More Episodes Of “Voices”

Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”

Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The “Love Reunion”

Voices: Stokley “What Is The Legacy Of Mint Condition?”

 

Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Racist Catches The Fade At Popeyes – And…
 9 hours ago
11.08.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
See The 2019 Astroworld Fest Lineup
 9 hours ago
11.08.19
“Christian Genius Billionaire” Kanye West Hints At 2024…
 10 hours ago
11.08.19
Jim Jones & His Forever Fiancée Chrissy Lampkin…
 11 hours ago
11.08.19
Ray J Calls Story Of Rumored Meeting With…
 11 hours ago
11.08.19
Pilar Sanders Reportedly Engaged To J. Prince
 13 hours ago
11.08.19
Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 2 days ago
11.07.19
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
19 items
Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close