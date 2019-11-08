CLOSE
Ray J Wants Meeting With Trump To Pardon Suge Knight

The singer and businessman has stepped up big for the former Death Row Records honcho.

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Vince Staples let the world know that Ray J is a leader within the culture and it appears he’s using his status to help up his big homie. Reports say that the singer and entrepreneur is angling for a meeting with President Donald Trump in an attempt to pardon former Death Row Records boss, Suge Knight.

Daily Mail exclusively reports:

Sources tell DailyMailTV the 38-year-old Love & Hip Hop star has been lobbying for Trump to pardon rapper and friend Marion ‘Suge’ Knight, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2018.

Knight, 54, was sentenced to 28 years behind bars for injuring Cle Sloan and killing Terry Carter after running over both men at a burger drive-thru in January 2015.

He was originally facing 11 years in prison, but his sentence was later doubled under California’s three-strikes law based on his prior convictions. An additional six years was also added for using a vehicle as a deadly weapon in a ‘serious and violent’ felony.

A source close to the singer says he is now hoping the president will pardon Knight for his crimes because he believes his friend has learned from his mistakes and is ready to turn over a new leaf.

I mean this IS Ray J we’re talking about, so maybe he’ll have the touch to get Knight sprung from the joint.

Photo: WENN

Ray J Wants Meeting With Trump To Pardon Suge Knight  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

