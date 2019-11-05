CLOSE
Remember Him? Gorilla Zoe Arrested For Domestic Violence

The former Boyz N Da Hood actor is an aggressive drunk, per his girlfriend.

Amora Thursday Nights

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Here’s a blast from the not so distant past. Atlanta rapper Gorilla Zoe was recently arrested for domestic violence for allegedly putting hands on his girlfriend.

Not exactly the best way to jog everyone’s memory about your rap career.

According to TMZ, Zoe got popped early Sunday morning (Nov. 3) in Monroe County, Florida after cops were summoned to La Siesta Resort by security. They say Zoe got into a physical altercation with a woman on his hotel room balcony.

According to the police report, the former Boyz N Da Hood rapper was seen trying to shove the woman back into the hotel room, eventually knocking her to the ground. However, she managed to lock him out on the balcony while she was in the room.

But this is only the start of the struggle.

Zoe reportedly began kicking and punching the door, and the woman eventually let him back in. By this time the police arrived and witnessed the rapper “pinning his girlfriend” to the ground.

And this is where the struggle expands exponentially.

After the cops separated the not so happy couple, she reportedly began defending Zoe. She allegedly claimed they always argue when they drink. Nevertheless, Zoe was arrested for domestic battery and posted $2500 bail about an hour later.

Bruh…

Photo: Getty

 

Remember Him? Gorilla Zoe Arrested For Domestic Violence  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

