CLOSE
Access Houston
HomeAccess Houston

Access Houston | Live on Purpose Event

Access Houston 11.3.19

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back the founder of Live on Purpose, Mr. Robert Harper II. Plus, I have a special co-host, Keisha Nicole of The Keisha Nicole Show middays on 97.9 The Box. Robert is here to talk about the Live On Purpose, happening Sunday, November 10th. The Live On Purpose event will allow individuals to truly see how valuable their lives are and dispel any false and limiting beliefs/behaviors. The Live On Purpose event is designed to inform individuals they have a purpose, give then the tools to help find their purpose, and inspire one to boldly walk in their purpose.

Thank you for listening!

10 Toni Morrison Quotes to Help You Get By
10 photos
passion , Purpose , self help

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son,…
 3 hours ago
11.04.19
Dr. Dre To Be Honored By Grammy Association…
 4 hours ago
11.04.19
J. Cole Unveils Slick ‘The Fall Off’ LP…
 7 hours ago
11.04.19
10 items
10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion
 9 hours ago
11.04.19
13 items
$55 Pancakes?: Kanye West’s “Brunchella” Struggle Plates Getting…
 11 hours ago
11.04.19
Nicki Minaj Slams Wendy Williams Over Jabs At…
 2 days ago
11.02.19
Solange
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
The Photograph
The Trailer For ‘The Photograph’ Already Has Us…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
YG Denies Kissing Random Girl At Club, Still…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
Woman Shot Up KFC Drive-Thru Due To Missing…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding…
 3 days ago
11.01.19
15 items
Woah Vicky Put Hands On Bhad Bhabie –…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
Kodak Black Allegedly Involved In Prison Fight That…
 4 days ago
11.01.19
Niecy Nash Opens Up On ‘Uncensored’
 4 days ago
10.31.19
R. Kelly A No Show At Court Due…
 4 days ago
10.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close