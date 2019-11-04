Access Houston | Live on Purpose Event

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back the founder of Live on Purpose, Mr. Robert Harper II. Plus, I have a special co-host, Keisha Nicole of The Keisha Nicole Show middays on 97.9 The Box. Robert is here to talk about the Live On Purpose, happening Sunday, November 10th. The Live On Purpose event will allow individuals to truly see how valuable their lives are and dispel any false and limiting beliefs/behaviors. The Live On Purpose event is designed to inform individuals they have a purpose, give then the tools to help find their purpose, and inspire one to boldly walk in their purpose.

