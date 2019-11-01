YG Denies Kissing Random Girl At Club, Still Going Strong With Kehlani

YG is setting the record straight after rumors began circulating that he cheated on his girlfriend Kehlani.
On Thursday (Oct. 31), YG took to Instagram to shoot down rumors that he cheated on Kehlani by kissing another woman outside of a nightclub in Los Angeles. In a message via the rapper’s Instastory, YG wrote, “I LOVE KEHLANI. I WOULD NEVER,” denying the affair.
Although YG is denying any wrong doing, the video obtained by The Shade Room makes it hard to believe. In the video, YG is seen sitting in a Lamborghini outside of the Poppy Night Club in Los Angeles talking to an unidentified woman. After a few moments of talking, the woman crouches down closer to speak to him before YG opens the car door and the woman appears to then leans in for a kiss.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne ______________________ #TSRExclusive: Roommates, we broke the story that #YG and #Kehlani were officially an item, but looks like the tea doesn’t stop there! Just last night #YG got caught slippin’ after trying to get at a girl outside of Poppy Night club in Los Angeles. ______________ Looks like after a fun night with his crew, YG hopped in a fire red lambo but right before he took off, our video shows he’s talking to a girl who is crouching down for a cute lil’ chit chat. The convo must have been good cause a few seconds later YG lifts his doors to get up close & personal. ________________ After the exchange, the mystery girl’s friend was RET TO GO and wasn’t happy about their cupcake sesh. You can hear her telling her friend to “wrap this sh*t up.” The mystery girl wrapped it up (thanks to her friend) and both women went their way, YG also left with his squad. ________________ The timing is interesting given Kehlani JUST posted a photo of them together just a day ago. There’s no word if YG met the mystery woman that night or—read more by clicking the link in the bio! (📸: Backgrid)
After the video hit the web, YG’s team issued a statement claiming it was a “drunken moment” that got “carried away.”
“He was drunk, got carried away and was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani,” the statement read. “He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.”
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRExclusiveDetails: Earlier we exclusively reported that #YG was spotted out kissing another woman while leaving the Poppy Night Club out in Los Angeles. It hasn’t taken him too long to respond to the situation as he admits to his wrongs. _____________________________________ In an exclusive statement provided to us from his team, it states, “He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting #Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away.” YG’s driver claims there wasn’t a kiss, but in the video you can see the woman lean in for one. _____________________________________ In the exclusive photos and video, YG is seen speaking face to face with a mystery lady outside the—read more at TheShadeRoom.com
YG and Kehlani went public with their relationship in September after appearing at New York Fashion Week holding hands.
