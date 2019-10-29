CLOSE
Kanye West Does ‘Airpool Karaoke’, Says Getting A $68 Million Tax Refund Is God Using Him To Show Off

How does Kanye West confirm God and Jesus are real? Well, he got a $68 million tax refund in 2019.

West made the claim in a new interview with James Corden for the first-ever airplane version of Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment. “God is using me to show off,” he told Corden. “Last year I made $115 million and still ended up $35 million in debt. This year I looked up and I just got $68 million returned to me on my tax returns.”

I mean … they’re probably more due to Donald Trump’s massive tax break for the rich rather than a divine being but hey, if that’s how Ye feels! He added, “People need to hear someone that has been put into debt by the system talk about these type of numbers now that they’re in service to Christ.”

You can watch Kanye d “Airpool Karaoke” below on Corden. He’s already said he’s going to censor some of his old catalog to be more “G-rated” so if you had Old Kanye coming back on your bingo card … you might want to go ahead and remove that piece pronto.

