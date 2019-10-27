CLOSE
Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old Songs

Yeezy is all about his new secular wave.

Sunday Service

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Kanye West is serious about the whole born again thing. Reportedly, Yeezy will no longer perform his past secular music, at least in its OG form.

According to TMZ, sources say West plans to “never perform his old music in its original form again.” Instead, fans will get safe “for the kids” versions of his songs with updated lyrics.

We’re just going to assume a cut like “Jesus Walks” or maybe “Hey Mama” will be the exception.

Also reportedly in the plans are a world tour to support his just-released album, Jesus Is King. So far, the reviews for the project have been mid, though.

Nevertheless, West is adamant about remaining on his allegedly more righteous path.

Meek Mill might not be feeling it, though…

 

Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old Songs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

