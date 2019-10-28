Madd Hatta & Young Jas Debate “Jesus Is King” [VIDEO]

Kanye West finally released his new album, ‘Jesus Is King’ on Friday and while reviews have been mixed to say the LEAST … Ye is primed for another #1 album, which would be his eighth straight moment at the top of the charts. Jas and Hatta offer their opinions on the album and whether or not you can truly criticize a gospel album.

Do you side with Hatta or do you side with Jas? Let us know!

RELATED: Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old Songs

RELATED: 11 Things We Learned from Kanye West on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio Interview

RELATED: Stream Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album

Also On 97.9 The Box: