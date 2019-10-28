CLOSE
Madd Hatta Morning Show
Madd Hatta & Young Jas Debate “Jesus Is King” [VIDEO]

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Kanye West finally released his new album, ‘Jesus Is King’ on Friday and while reviews have been mixed to say the LEAST … Ye is primed for another #1 album, which would be his eighth straight moment at the top of the charts. Jas and Hatta offer their opinions on the album and whether or not you can truly criticize a gospel album.

Do you side with Hatta or do you side with Jas? Let us know!

jesus is king , kanye west

