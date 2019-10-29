CLOSE
Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy! [VIDEO]

Source: Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019 / Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019

It’s so exciting to see artists from our city become the topic of discussion all across the country. Houston has been making waves all year long. Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo & Normani are just a few entertainers (from the H) who have been on the tips of a lot of people’s tongues. We are literally changing the game. You know you’ve “made it” when you become the answer to a question on Jeopardy. Check out this video of a recent episode from the classic game show:

ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration

Stars Pay Tribute To Late Disney Actor Cameron Boyce

[caption id="attachment_119441" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] When news poured in that Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old star of Disney's "Descendants" and "Jessie" and one of the child actors from the film "Grown Ups" had passed away, former co-stars, fans and more rushed to social media to pay tribute. Adam Sandler was among the first to pay tribute early Sunday morning, calling Boyce "too young, too sweet, too funny." https://twitter.com/AdamSandler/status/1147859788794961921 "Loved that kid," Sandler summed up while offering condolences to Boyce's family and thanking him for all that he gave the world. Fellow Disney star Skai Jackson followed suit, calling Boyce the "big brother she never had." "My heart will be forever broken," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs." https://www.instagram.com/p/BznJVjiHg4W/?utm_source=ig_embed See more heartbreaking tributes to the Disney star below in our gallery.

Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy! [VIDEO]  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Photos
