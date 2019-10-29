Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy! [VIDEO]

It’s so exciting to see artists from our city become the topic of discussion all across the country. Houston has been making waves all year long. Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo & Normani are just a few entertainers (from the H) who have been on the tips of a lot of people’s tongues. We are literally changing the game. You know you’ve “made it” when you become the answer to a question on Jeopardy. Check out this video of a recent episode from the classic game show:
