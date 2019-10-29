CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Conor McGregor Wants 50 Cent In A Celebrity Fight

Conor McGregor is still salty about being the subject of many of 50's jokes...

Press conference by Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor in Moscow

Source: Stanislav Krasilnikov / Getty

While the ancient proverb of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” may ring true to some, Conor McGregor could care less about such a notion as he’s gone from beefing with Floyd Mayweather (and taking an L) to calling out Money Mayweather’s freinemy, 50 Cent.

According to the Mirror, the UFC champion hasn’t forgotten the shade that Fiddy has been throwing his way over the years and during a press conference in Moscow admitted he’s “like to fight” 50 Cent if he had his choice for a celebrity boxing match. Uh oh. While we’re sure 50 will respond to the challenge by trolling McGregor in some way, shape or form, we kinda doubt he’ll accept said challenge unless millions are attached to the contract. Heck, he may want Mayweather money to participate in this one.

Still, McGregor hasn’t forgotten the meme 50 posted mocking McGregor for attacking a bus in Brooklyn last year which led to 50 posting a photoshopped picture of McGregor’s face on Britney Spears body when she attacked a car with an umbrella. Talk about being ultra sensitive.

“Throughout the course of the [Floyd] Mayweather build-up I used him as a tool, a promotional tool on the free also, I knew he was linked to Floyd so I tied him in also and he responded big time and we capitalised on that audience so I was very thankful.

“But then after that he began a little tirade against me on social media, particularly Instagram where he’d make these memes about me constantly.”

It also seems like something might’ve gone down in the DM’s because interestingly enough 50 blocked McGregor from his page but that hasn’t kept Conor from keeping tabs on Fif’s social media shenanigans.

“So he’s had to block me, and I still see sometimes, I still get tagged in – other people saying he’s saying this and his saying that.

“So I’d like to have a knock-off with 50 yeah, so if you’re listening 50 – let’s get it going bud.”

Balls in 50’s court now. Will he accept the challenge or will he risk becoming his own punchline a la “I’ll beat your ass like that white boy on MTV.” Sticky Fingaz somewhere preparing a response to that line right now should “Conor vs. Curtis” happen. Still, we expect 50 to respond to the challenge with a troll move similar to something like this:

Would ya’ll wanna see Conor McGregor and 50 Cent throw down? Let us know.

Conor McGregor Wants 50 Cent In A Celebrity Fight  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

50 Cent , Conor McGregor

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Houston’s Own Lizzo Becomes An Answer On Jeopardy!…
 3 hours ago
10.29.19
Conor McGregor Wants 50 Cent In A Celebrity…
 4 hours ago
10.29.19
Candles
Lew Hawk Of The Color Changin’ Click Reportedly…
 17 hours ago
10.28.19
Kendrick Lamar Teases New Nike Sneaker Collaboration
 21 hours ago
10.28.19
Kid Cudi Apologizes To All The Women He…
 23 hours ago
10.28.19
YG Kicks Fan Off Stage At Mala Luna…
 23 hours ago
10.28.19
How To Prevent Lipstick From Bleeding?
 23 hours ago
10.28.19
Dave Chappelle Accepts Mark Twain Prize At The…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
60-Year-OId Flavor Flav Is The Father Of Little…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Chance The Rapper Hosts ‘SNL’, Brings Out Megan…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Kanye West Will No Longer Perform His Old…
 2 days ago
10.28.19
Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
True Or False? Slim Thug Claims Women Are…
 3 days ago
10.26.19
16 items
Is Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Godly or…
 4 days ago
10.28.19
11 Things We Learned from Kanye West on…
 4 days ago
10.26.19
Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close