CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

JJ Watt Done For The Season With Pectoral Injury

Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

Another season is lost for Texans All-Pro JJ Watt.

Watt left Sunday’s contest against the Raiders with what the Texans called a shoulder injury. Later, it was officially diagnosed as a torn pectoral muscle, effectively ending his 2019 season.

Watt tweeted following the Texans 27-24 win Sunday (Oct. 27) over the Raiders, “The game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve.”

He added, “I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

Watt, the 3x former NFL Defensive Player of the Year will find himself on the IR for the third time in the last four seasons. He played only 3 games in the 2016 season due to a back injury and 5 in 2017 due to a fracture in his leg.

RELATED: J.J. Watt To Give Away A Ford Raptor, $100,000 And A Chance To Meet Him

RELATED: J.J. Watt, Longtime Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Engaged

Houston Texans , JJ Watt

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich…
 1 day ago
10.26.19
True Or False? Slim Thug Claims Women Are…
 1 day ago
10.26.19
11 Things We Learned from Kanye West on…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]
 2 days ago
10.25.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Kanye West Says Sunday Service-Inspired ‘Jesus Is Born’…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 03, 2018
Love For Real: Sean “Diddy” Combs Files To…
 3 days ago
10.24.19
15 items
Say WHAT?! Lamar Odom Says He Left Taraji…
 3 days ago
10.24.19
The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Nelly Settles UK Sexual Assault Case Out Of…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
15 items
15 Of The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To…
 4 days ago
10.25.19
Megan Thee Screenwriter: Megan Thee Stallion Is Reportedly…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Cardi B Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast
 4 days ago
10.23.19
6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot
 4 days ago
10.23.19
Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan Saying He’s…
 4 days ago
10.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close