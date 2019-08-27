CLOSE
J.J. Watt To Give Away A Ford Raptor, $100,000 And A Chance To Meet Him

Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v New England Patriots

Source: Jim Rogash / Getty

J.J. Watt‘s generosity is at it again.

The Houston Texans star is giving fans a chance to win $100,000 and a brand-new Ford Raptor, all while helping out children. The winner gets the following:

  • Meet J.J. Watt In Houston
  • Score $100,000 to put toward a house down payment or help pay off your mortgage.
  • Win a brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor

If the winner isn’t from the Houston area, they will be flown to Houston and put up in a four-star hotel with a friend. All the flights, hotel, taxes on the truck and shipping costs will be covered. Pretty cool, right? Here’s how you can win.

You can donate anywhere from $10 (giving you 100 chances to win) to $5,000 (which gives you 50,000 chances to win). Now, you don’t have to donate to enter but it does help your chances of winning.

All donations go towards the Justin J. Watt Foundation, Watt’s charity foundation established to help provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children to get them involved in athletics.

RELATED: She Said Yes! J.J. Watt And Longtime Girlfriend Kealia Ohai Engaged

J.J. Watt To Give Away A Ford Raptor, $100,000 And A Chance To Meet Him was originally published on boom92houston.com

