CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday.

The possible bomb threat was called in around 12 p.m., just an hour into Sunday service.

Officials at the church, as well as authorities, immediately responded to the threat at the church located on 3700 Southwest Freeway but did not find an incident.

Police are still investigating as to how credible the threat was and who called it in. Lakewood Church recently grabbed headlines when reports of senior pastor Joel Osteen inviting Kanye West to Sunday service surfaced online.

Last month during Tropical Storm Imelda, the church offered shelter to those who were affected.

RELATED: Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To Attend Lakewood Sunday Service

Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Joel Osteen , Lakewood Church

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Broke Dollaz: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Rich…
 1 day ago
10.26.19
True Or False? Slim Thug Claims Women Are…
 1 day ago
10.26.19
11 Things We Learned from Kanye West on…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]
 2 days ago
10.25.19
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To…
 2 days ago
10.25.19
Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets…
 2 days ago
10.25.19
Kanye West Says Sunday Service-Inspired ‘Jesus Is Born’…
 2 days ago
10.25.19
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 03, 2018
Love For Real: Sean “Diddy” Combs Files To…
 3 days ago
10.24.19
15 items
Say WHAT?! Lamar Odom Says He Left Taraji…
 3 days ago
10.24.19
The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 3 days ago
10.24.19
Nelly Settles UK Sexual Assault Case Out Of…
 3 days ago
10.24.19
15 items
15 Of The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Megan Thee Screenwriter: Megan Thee Stallion Is Reportedly…
 3 days ago
10.24.19
Cardi B Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast
 4 days ago
10.23.19
6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot
 4 days ago
10.23.19
Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan Saying He’s…
 4 days ago
10.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close