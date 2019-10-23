CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational

Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With Chicken Sandwich Demand

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they will be hiring 400 new employees beginning in early November and may dedicate two employees to help make the sandwich.

Yes, you can read into that “early November” aspect as an inkling as to when the sandwich will be coming back!

When the sandwich launched nationally back in August, it created a major surge not only in demand for the sandwich but the word of mouth helped create a litany of wild stories ranging from people attempting to sue Popeyes for lost time, Popeyes coming up with a BYOB (bring your own bun) strategy, someone who attempted to rob Popeyes for chicken sandwiches and more.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands, Popeyes’ parent company said in a statement. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

RELATED: Wendy’s Throws Shade At Popeyes &amp; Chick-fil-A Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

RELATED: Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)

Popeye's

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast
 2 hours ago
10.23.19
Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan Saying He’s…
 5 hours ago
10.23.19
Trick Daddy Doesn’t Have “Nann” Funds, Files For…
 8 hours ago
10.23.19
DaBaby Pays It Forward, Gives Homeless Mother $1000
 22 hours ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Daniel Kaluuya To Bring ‘Barney’ Back To The…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Kanye West Nearly Quit Hip-Hop, Pastor Says He…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Six
Watch Jose Altuve’s ALCS Winning Home Run Set…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Lori Harvey Reportedly Arrested For Hit And Run…
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Michelle Obama's Six-Pack Breaks IG!
 2 days ago
10.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close