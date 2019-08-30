CLOSE
Tennessee Man Sues Popeyes For Running Out Of Chicken Sandwich

He's Seeking $5,000 In Damages

Popeyes chicken sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

A Tennessee man felt so victimized by the shortage of Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich that he decided to sue the fast-food chain.

Crag Barr of East Ridge, Tennessee is challenging the company, accusing Popeyes of false advertising, deceptive business practices and causing him to waste “countless time driving” to and from local chains to find the sandwich.

High demand for the sandwich grew to a fever pitch across the nation as chains began posting signs on windows saying they were sold out and on limited stock. Popeyes’ corporate Twitter account had to post a message to fans to inform them that the sandwich was sold out and would be returning at a later date.

Barr also claimed in his suit that he was scammed out of money from an individual who posted an ad online claiming that he could get sandwiches from a location where the fast-food chain had some hidden in the back. He paid the man $25 but according to his claim, received nothing in return.

“I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight,” Barr told local paper The Times Free Press. “It just consumes you.”

He also claims he suffered tire damage and that one of his rims were cracked during his search for the sandwich. For all of his troubles, agony, and inability to get the chicken sandwich to see what all the hype was about, he’s seeking $5,000 in damages.

