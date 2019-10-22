City Of Houston Shuts Down Some Streets Due To World Series

The Astros return to the World Series for the second time in three years is great. We’ll probably hear (and get tired of) all the “Houston You Have A Problem” jokes if the Stros even go down a game or two in the series. But what will be more annoying if you’re in the area surrounding Minute Maid Park and aren’t going to the game? Street closings.
Beginning at 3 p.m. today, specific streets around the ballpark are going to be closed. They will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday as well for Game 2. As far as whether or not they’ll be closed next week if the Astros have to close out the Nationals at the Juice Box? That’s to be determined.
If you can’t view the map above, here is a listing of all the street closures:
Congress between LaBranch and Chartres
Crawford between Franklin and Capitol
Texas between LaBranch and Chartres
Hamilton between Franklin and Capitol
Chenevert between Franklin and Congress
Jackson between Franklin and Congress
Jackson between Texas and Capitol
Avenida de las Americas between Texas and Capitol
Chenevert between Texas and Capitol
Preston between LaBranch and Crawford
Preston between Hamilton and Chartres
Refer to the Houston Public Works Department’s interactive map of street closures and detours. If you are going to the game, your best chance may be to use the Park & Ride from METRO and ride light rail for a free ride to the game since those who have WS tickets won’t be charged.
