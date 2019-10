Our next conversation is with trauma psychiatrist, Dr. Alauna Curry. Dr. Alauna is having the Trauma C.U.R.E. on Saturday, October 26th. Today we talk about psychological trauma and what we can do about it, how empathy is the cure for trauma, and she breaks down how biology, neurology, and spirituality are all connected to how we deal with trauma. This is such an insightful conversation that must be heard!

