R&B Group Total Reportedly Wanted To Throw Hands With Wendy Williams [Video]

Act up, I'll have my honeys Total bust your ish.

It seems the members of Total took being Bad Girls very seriously. Apparently they were ready to give the queen of hot topics the beats.

As spotted on Madam Noire Wendy Williams was dropping some personal gems regarding Amanda Seales’ recent struggles after getting turned away at an Emmy party. The New Jersey native urged the actress to keep things to herself moving forward as Wendy has found that to be the best way to control the narrative. She went on to spill some tea about a music mogul who allegedly sent his group after her.

“Let me tell you something and this is a real story that will be played out on my Lifetime biography, which comes out in February. Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my ass in front of the radio station” she revealed. “And I get downstairs and find this girl group jump out of a gypsy cab come after me to kick my ass. And I’m like ‘For what?’ You know what I said was true, you all are broke and living in the projects. And that was that. But the point I’m making is, Amanda—I get back on the radio and talk about it.”

Naturally, everyone in the online gossip word started speculating who the group was and The Internets cracked the code rather quickly. The Shade Room dug up some old audio of Wendy Williams of detailing how those “Total bi***es” rolled up on her.

You can see Wendy dish the tea below starting at the 16-minute mark.

