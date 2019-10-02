Lyft To Offer Free Rides For Breast Cancer Screenings All October

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when numerous women and men get their annual breast screenings. What is known, however, is that many of those individuals lack a proper means of transportation to get to their appointments.

To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Lyft has partnered with healthcare providers across the nation to provide free rides to and from those appointments.

Here in Houston, Lyft offers a code valid for two (2) free rides to participating providers, up to $20 per ride.

Local participating locations:

o The Rose Southeast, 12700 N. Featherwood, Suite #260, Houston, TX 77034

o The Rose Galleria, 5420 West Loop S., Suite #3300, Bellaire, TX 77401

Lyft hopes that the free rides will help lower the number of missed screenings.

“Lyft can’t help patients make sense of the daunting labyrinth of diagnoses and treatment options, or the emotional toll that cancer takes on individuals and their families,” Megan Callahan, Lyft’s VP of Healthcare, said. “But we can help you get there. Because transportation is the last thing anyone should have to worry about in that situation.”

Lyft’s offer will last until Oct. 31. For more information visit the Lyft blog.

